Lenovo Voice is a digital voice assistant by Lenovo for Windows 10 which offers a number of interesting voice-based features.

It offers the ability to translate languages in real-time, transcribe offline video, and also offer general voice assistant features.

The app is now in the Microsoft Store, but unfortunately does not appear to do much yet on my Yoga, with the message:

This service is not available yet.

The app appears to be aimed mainly at the Chinese market, offering English/Chinese and Japanese translation.

It however also offers features such as voice typing which would use usable everywhere.

If you have better luck find it in the Store here. A recent non-store version can be found here.

Via ALumia