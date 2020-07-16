New leak sheds light on the Galaxy S20 Lite specs and release date

As was the case with last year’s Galaxy S10 and Note10, Samsung’s last flagship lineup, the Galaxy S20 will get a new ‘Lite’ variant, which, specs-wise, won’t be as premium as the original S20. Samsung is currently working on a new variant of the Galaxy S20 and it’s internally being called the Galaxy S20 Fan edition, though rumor suggests that the upcoming new S20 variant will officially be called Galaxy S20 Lite.

Up until now, we didn’t have much information about the upcoming Galaxy S20 Lite. But now, courtesy of the famous tipster Ice Universe, we’ve come to know more about the new variant of the Galaxy S20. According to the tipster, the S20 Lite is going to be powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor, which also powers the original S20. The display of the Galaxy S20 Lite is also expected to be as smooth as that of the original S20, as the former also features a display that has a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. Much like the original Galaxy S20, the S20 Lite will have a 3.3mm hole to house the front-facing camera.

The smartphone is IP68-rated and that means the S20 Lite can withstand dust, dirt, and sand, and are resistant to submersion up to a maximum depth of 1.5m underwater for up to thirty minutes. The tipster expects the smartphone to get an official launch sometime in Q4, 2020, which is what we also reported a few days ago.

Galaxy Fan Edition

Snap865?120Hz?3.3mm Hole

IP68?Price nice ?Q4 — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) July 16, 2020

Previous rumors suggested that the new S20 Lite will be available both in 4G and 5G. It’s also being said that the smartphone will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20. The price of the upcoming Galaxy S20 Lite will be very similar to the last year’s S10 Lite, which means we can expect it to be somewhere around $700.