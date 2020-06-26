We’ve been hearing rumors of a toned-down version of the original Galaxy S20 for a while now and while the official name of the upcoming affordable S20 smartphone isn’t confirmed yet, the smartphone internally being called Galaxy S20 Fan Edition. Now, confirming the existence of the smartphone, ETNews reported the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is going to release in October.

Experts believe that the official name of the upcoming, more affordable Galaxy S20 will be Galaxy S20 Lite — just like how the more affordable S10 was called S10 Lite. Though, there is no official confirmation that clears the doubt at this moment.

There is not much that we know about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite, but sources say that it’ll have a model number SM-G780 (Global) and SM-G781 (US), of which, the US edition that is the one with model number SM-G781 will be available only in 5G, while the global model will have support for 4G. It’s also being said that the smartphone will have at least 128GB of internal storage capacity and will be powered by Android 10-based OneUI 2.5, which will also come pre-installed in Samsung Galaxy Note20.

The price of Galaxy S20 Lite is expected to be very similar to the last year’s S10 Lite, which means we can expect it to be somewhere around $700.