We’re only seven days away from Samsung’s Unpacked event, where we’ll see Samsung unveiling Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Buds+, and Galaxy Z Flip. The Galaxy S20 will be Samsung’s first smartphone to feature a display that has a refresh rate of 120Hz. And the good news is that the Korean manufacturer is going to pack a 120Hz display in its other flagship Galaxy smartphones that will be released later this year.

Speaking of smartphones that Samsung will be releasing later this year, the company is expected to bring Galaxy Note20, which is a Galaxy Note10 successor, Sometime in Q3. The smartphone will also feature a display with a screen refresh rate of 120Hz. And if you’re Samsung loyalist and screen refresh rate is a huge deal-breaker for you, you might want to skip Galaxy S20 and wait for the Samsung Galaxy Note20.

It is because 120Hz display in the Note20 series is expected to better than the Galaxy S20 series of smartphones as the former will use more fine-tuned 120Hz refresh-rate technology, according to renowned leaker Ice Universe.

We currently don’t have much knowledge about the upcoming Galaxy Note20 series, but we might get a glimpse of what the smartphone will like sometime in the second quarter.

What do our readers want to see in the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Note20 smartphone?