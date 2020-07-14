We have long known some of the specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, but now a new leak, via the Korean ETNews site, has added even more detail.

The main new additions are the news that the internal screen will support a 120 Hz refresh rate, and updated detail for the camera which suggests the device will use the same main camera cluster as the Samsung Galaxy S20. The specs place the device significantly below that of the Note 20 but will hopefully help with cost control.

The specs of the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 (SM-F9160) are summarised as below:

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 865+ RAM 12 GB Storage 256 GB or 512 GB Screen 7.7 inch (Y-OCTA) internal Infinity-O screen with 120 Hz refresh and Ultra-Thin Glass

6.23 inch external display Battery 4365mAh (2090mAh+2275mAh), 25w fast charging, 15W wireless charging and 15W reverse wireless charging Connectivity 5G Camera 12MP main camera with a wide-angle lens, a 12MP camera with an ultrawide-angle lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera, 10MP selfie camera inside and outside Biometrics side-mounted fingerprint reader

At present we do not have a clear idea when the device will hit the market, with reports that the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 is delayed due to unfinished software.

via SamMobile