The new Dell XPS 15 will be available in a new color with arctic white woven glass palm rest

Back in May, Dell announced the new Dell XPS 15 9500 laptop featuring a 4-sided InfinityEdge display, Waves Nx 3D audio, 10th Intel processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics and more. This new XPS 15 also comes with improved keyboard and touchpad. The keycaps are 9.7% larger with less lattice and the touchpad is an 62% larger.

Today, Dell announced that the new XPS 15 will be available in an additional color variant this summer. This new Dell XPS 15 color variant will feature frost machined aluminum with arctic white woven glass palm rest (pictured above) across select configurations. This variant will cost an additional $50.





You can learn more about the XPS 15 9500 laptop here and you can order it here at Dell.com.