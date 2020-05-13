Dell announces redesigned XPS 15 with 4-sided InfinityEdge display and Waves Nx 3D audio

After nearly five years, Dell is finally updating the design of the popular XPS 15 laptop. The new Dell XPS 15 9500 now features a 4-sided InfinityEdge display, Waves Nx 3D audio, 10th Intel processors, up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics and more. Dell has also improved the keyboard and touchpad in the new XPS 15. The keycaps are 9.7% larger with less lattice and the touchpad is an 62% larger. Learn more about the new Dell XPS 15 below.
Highlights of Dell XPS 15:
- Immersive displays engineered with best-in-class panel technology with enhanced contrast ratios, expanded color space and pinpoint accurate resolution (100% Adobe RGB + 94% DCI-P3 color, HDR certified, Dolby Vision, 500-nit panes, 4K+ resolution). Eyesafe display technology reduces harmful blue light and maintains vivid color.
- Perfect balance of size and performance to fuel intensive creative projects with 45W 10th Gen Intel Core processors up to i7 and up to NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics. Up to 55W of power in an 18mm thin design.
- The new XPS 15 delivers high performance in the same thermal envelope as before, but in an 8% thinner design thanks in part to thermal engineering. Along with dual fans and heat pipes, hidden exhaust vents in the hinge also help with airflow and a slight ramp aids in lifting more heat out. Additionally, your system is equipped with GORE™ Thermal Insulation, which provides thermal conductivity levels lower than air in a thin, flexible format to help keep components cool.
- The longest battery life of any 15-inch laptop with up to 25 hours on FHD+ to keep you powered on the go
- The smallest 15.6-inch performance class laptop is enabled by a stunning new 4-sided InfinityEdge display Enjoy a larger 16:10 display with edge-to-edge view in a smaller form with an incredible 92.9% screen-to-body ratio, the best in its class.
- The XPS 15 is precision crafted from CNC machined aluminum, aerospace-inspired carbon fiber and Corning Gorilla Glass 6 for a durable, lightweight design. The finest details are considered and the essentials are elevated with larger display, keycaps and touchpad.
- Machined up-firing quad speaker design and the first-ever 15-inch laptop featuring Waves Nx 3D audio for speakers tuned by multi-Grammy Award winning producer, Jack Joseph Puig deliver an immersive sound experience.
- Featuring advanced Wi-Fi 6 technology, the Killer AX1650 is nearly 3 times as fast as the previous generation of 80MHz 2×2 AC products. The Killer 1650 automatically detects, classifies, and prioritizes streaming video, communication, and game traffic in your system for fast, smooth online experiences.
- A built-in sensor allows you to open the lid and power up in milliseconds, no matter what power-state you are in. Plus, log insecurely with a touch or a look with Windows Hello and a fingerprint reader built into the power button or with infrared camera and facial recognition.
- Top-mounted mics provide a better audio experience in Skype conference calls with echo cancellation and noise reduction. Additionally, Waves MaxxVoice – a suite of studio-quality voice optimizations – is engineered to match the quality of face-to-face communication for clear and uninterrupted voice conferencing.
- Dell Mobile Connect provides a seamless wireless integration between smartphones and PCs
- XPS Creator Edition configurations have been carefully selected for those who aspire to cultivate their digital content creation skills – whether that be in photography, graphic design, music production, or beyond.
Dell XPS 15 Tech specs:
Pricing and Availability:
The new Dell XPS 15 9500 starts at $1299 and it is available from today.
Comments