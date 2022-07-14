Microsoft has introduced noteworthy changes to some of its inbox apps for Windows 11 Insiders on the Dev Channel. The software giant is now rolling out a revamped Camera app and a more capable Media Player for Insiders, starting with Dev Channel.

The latest update to the Camera app bumps the version to 2022.2206.2.0. The newest version comes with support for QR code and barcode scanning. Additionally, it now matches with Windows 11 visuals. You can see the screenshot of the revamped Camera app in dark mode below.

Microsoft has also pushed an update to the Media Player app, adding support for CD ripping. It now supports AAC, WMA, FLAC, and ALAC formats. The latest Media Player app has version number 11.2206.30.0.

Moreover, Microsoft has also updated the Movies & TV app to improve its performance on Arm64 devices. The updated Movies & TV app will now be faster, and the performance will be better. Microsoft is also migrating video file type associations from Movies & TV to Media Player. This migration will only impact file types that are already associated with Movies & TV and only after you open Movies & TV for the first time.

These changes are currently being rolled out to Dev Channel Insiders. What Microsoft also rolled out to Dev Channel subscribers was a new Windows 11 Preview Build 25158, introducing a couple of new features and a good set of improvements and bug fixes.

If you’re a Dev Insider, you now have a few new things to try. Do share your thoughts in the comments about what you think about the latest Insiders build and the new features introduced in the Windows 11 inbox apps.