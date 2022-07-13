Microsoft releases Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158

Microsoft has released Windows 11 Preview Build 25158 for Insiders in the Dev Channel. The latest build adds a couple of new features and other interesting changes. Additionally, it comes with a number of improvements and fixes.

Windows 11 Build 25158 brings dynamic Widgets content to your taskbar with notification badging for Widgets. Microsoft has also introduced some visual treatments for Search on Taskbar. It will introduce more in the future Dev Channel builds. Meanwhile, you can learn more about changes that come with Build 25158 from the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

New features in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158

Fixes and improvements in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158

Known issues in Windows 11 Insider Preview Build 25158

To update your Windows Insider Preview Build, you can go to the Settings app> Windows Update> Check for Updates. If you’re an Insider in the Dev Channel, share your experience in the comments section.