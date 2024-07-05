Best Unblocked Browser for School [7 Tested Options]

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

If you’re looking for the best unblocked browser for school, my testing of various options will help you easily choose one.

An unblocked browser can bypass the restrictions imposed by educational organizations. It helps you access social media, gaming websites, or even educational resources that are blocked by your institution.

I have researched and tested over thirty options to give you the best seven. Check them out below!

1. Opera Browser

Overall Rating: 4.8 /5 Ease of Use 4.8 /5 Unblocking Ability 4.9 /5 Features 4.6 /5

Opera is one of the most popular browsers among internet users. It has always been one of my favorites because of its sleek UI and fast performance. However, recently, I discovered that it also has amazing unblocking capabilities.

Opera comes with an unlimited built-in VPN, which means you can browse restricted websites hassle-free.

I tested it by opening various restricted websites, and it worked every time. The only problem I faced was the slow internet speed, but it’s pretty normal to face speed issues while browsing the internet on a VPN.

To counter the speed issue, Opera’s VPN is designed to automatically connect to the best-performing server.

Apart from that, Opera offers a built-in ad blocker, a battery saver mode, a snapshot tool, and more useful features, making it a complete browsing solution.

Pros Cons Free unlimited VPN to unblock websites

Built-in ad blocker reduces interruptions and speeds up your browsing

Screenshot tool handy for taking and sharing screenshots quickly

Battery saver extends your laptop’s battery life

Intuitive user interface Can be resource-heavy

Limited customization options

2. Tor Browser

Overall Rating: 4.7 /5 Ease of Use 4.6 /5 Unblocking Ability 5.0 /5 Features 4.5 /5

Tor browser is the synonym for a privacy-focused browser.

It’s popularly known for providing unrestricted access to the deep web, including the dark web. If you want to get past any regional or organizational blocks, the Tor browser is the gateway for that.

Tor works by routing your traffic through a distributed network of relays run by volunteers worldwide. This makes it highly challenging to track your browsing activity, let alone block it.

With the Tor browser, I could access many websites that are blocked in my area, such as TikTok. While this provides unmatched unblocking capabilities, it can also make the browser slower compared to others.

Pros Cons Excellent privacy and security

Unblocks almost any site

Multi-layered encryption

Access to the deep web Slower browsing speeds

Complex setup

3. Epic Privacy Browser

Overall Rating: 4.5 /5 Ease of Use 4.5 /5 Unblocking Ability 4.8 /5 Features 4.4 /5

Epic is another popular browser designed to protect your privacy.

It comes with an in-built VPN proxy that encrypts and reroutes your traffic and hides your IP address. Epic also automatically deletes your internet browsing activities as soon as you exit the browser, making it ideal for unblocking websites in schools or universities.

If you’re looking for a lightweight browser that allows you to unblock websites and remain anonymous on the Internet, Epic Browser should be your choice.

Pros Cons Built-in VPN proxy

Ad and tracker blocking

No data retention Can be slow

Lacks some advanced features

4. Brave Browser

Overall Rating: 4.5 /5 Ease of Use 4.6 /5 Unblocking Ability 4.7 /5 Features 4.4 /5

Brave browser is popularly known for its minimalistic UI, amazing features, and fast browsing speeds.

It comes with a built-in Tor Mode that allows you to browse anonymously and unblock restricted websites. It also has a native Firewall and VPN, but it’s only available with a paid subscription.

Brave also blocks ads and website trackers by default to protect your privacy and make web browsing faster.

I used the Brave browser to access geo-restricted websites, and I could access all of them without issues.

Pros Cons Built-in ad and tracker blocking

Brave rewards to earn crypto for viewing privacy-respecting ads

Enhanced privacy features

Fast browsing speed Tor mode can be slow

Limited extensions

5. Avast Secure Browser

Overall Rating: 4.4 /5 Ease of Use 4.6 /5 Unblocking Ability 4.3 /5 Features 4.4 /5

Avast is famous for its security programs, which protect your PC from malicious files and programs.

With the Avast Secure browser, you can make your browsing secure and private. It is a privacy-focussed browser with some decent unblocking abilities.

It comes with a built-in VPN, but it’s not entirely free like Opera’s. You need to enter your credit card details for a 30-day free trial.

In my experience, the browser is less reliable in unblocking websites without an active VPN, but it’s still a valid option.

Pros Cons Advanced privacy features

Ad and tracker blocking

Integration with Avast security tools Can be resource-heavy

VPN feature requires payment

Other Notable Unblocked Browsers

Here are two more unblocked browsers, which I found not as effective as the above five but are good enough to try for specific needs.

This one is not exactly a browser but a web-based proxy service that helps you unblock websites.

It unblocks the web by routing your connection through a proxy server. If you want a quick solution without downloading any additional software, this is your best option.

UR Browser is another privacy-focused browser that has a VPN and an ad blocker to bypass website restrictions.

When you first start with the UR browser, you can choose from three levels of privacy, depending on your requirements. However, my antivirus program flagged its installer as a malware program.

Benefits of Using an Unblocked Browser

An unblocked browser provides various advantages:

1. Access to Information

With an unblocked browser, you’ll have unrestricted access to a wide range of information platforms. If you’re a researcher, a student, or just want to stay informed on global events, but your organization or government has restricted valuable resources, an unblocked browser will bypass those.

2. Unrestricted Communication

Many school and college administrators block social media sites around their campuses, preventing students from communicating and sharing their views online. With an unblocked browser, these restrictions will be eliminated.

3. Access to Entertainment

With an unblocked browser, you can enjoy a wide range of entertainment options, including streaming services, online games, and media content, without facing geographical or institutional blocks. Many streaming services’ content, like Netflix and Amazon Prime, is blocked in certain areas or countries. Unblocked browsers give you access to that content.

4. Improved Security and Privacy

Unblocked browsers often come with advanced security and privacy features, protecting users from surveillance, censorship, and data breaches.

I hope this guide helps you choose the best unblocked browser for school. Let me know which one works best for you in the comments below!