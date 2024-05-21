Microsoft simplifies AI app development with Windows Copilot Runtime

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

At Build 2024, Microsoft introduced Windows Copilot Runtime, a new system in Windows that will enable developers to easily develop AI experiences for Windows users. Copilot Runtime is built on the latest powerful hardware which includes NPU and GPU, and it has several components, ranging from high-level APIs to support for machine learning models.

Applications and Experiences across Windows shell, Win32 Apps and Web apps. Windows Copilot Library is the set of APIs powered by the 40+ on-device models that ship with Windows. This includes APIs, vector store and algorithms that power Windows experiences and are available for developers to tap into. AI frameworks like DirectML, ONNX Runtime, PyTorch, WebNN and toolchain like Olive, AI Toolkit for

Visual Studio Code and more to help developers bring their own models and scale their AI apps across the breadth of the Windows hardware ecosystem.

Windows Copilot Runtime is already being used by Recall feature, which was demoed yesterday, Cocreator AI image generator feature in Paint, Restyle Image feature in Photos app, and several 3rd party apps including Davinci Resolve, CapCut and more.

Windows Copilot Runtime will enable a new wave of AI experiences on Windows PCs in the coming months.