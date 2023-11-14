New app testing, review, and verification as Google Play Store tightens requirements for developers

For a long time, there has been a debate about the security of iOS devices being stronger than that of Android devices. The argument is mainly because the Android Play Store has many useless apps, which could pose a significant security threat to users.

However, Google is making it harder for developers to have their apps listed on the Play Store. They are introducing new requirements aimed at improving the quality and safety of apps for users.

This is said to be one of the biggest changes in a new requirement for app testing. In the coming days, developers with newly created personal developer accounts will be required to run a closed test for their app with a minimum of 20 testers who have continuously opted in for at least the last 14 days. The last time something this significant happened was when Google was putting limits on outdated apps in the Google Play Store.

Google is also shifting its focus from relying heavily on automated checks to more thorough human reviews regarding app reviews. This means that developers may see longer approval times for a handful of apps, such as those that require specific device permissions or target children.

In addition, Google provides developers with more flexibility by allowing them to choose their deadline for new verification requirements. Developers who miss the February 29, 2024, deadline will automatically have one assigned to them.

Finally, in 2024, Google Play will add new badges and labels to app listings. This will make it easier for users to find the needed apps, including official government apps and information on whether an app will run on their device and whether Google Play has featured it.

Overall, Google’s new developer requirements aim to improve the reliability and trustworthiness of the Play Store. With more rigorous testing, verification, and transparency, Google aims to decrease the number of low-quality and potentially harmful apps available to users.

You can read more about it here.