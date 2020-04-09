We reported last week that Samsung is working on a new generation of truly wireless headphones, the Samsung Galaxy Beans, so named for its kidney-bean shape.

Now more information has arrived via Korean publication M-I.kr with some encouraging information.

They revealed that the new earbuds, which do not fully seal your ear canal, will offer Active Noise Cancellation.

They also report that Samsung is working to make them even smaller for better fit.

The best bit of news is that the earbuds are expected to cost only 170,000 won (about $140), which would severely undercut Apple’s much more expensive Airpods Pro.

The Samsung Galaxy Beans are believed to offer two speakers, multiple microphones and have the code name SM-R180. They are expected to protrude less from your ears than the current design and at present are believed to be about 2.8cm long.

The design is said to be in final validation, and I assume we will see the headphones released either in Q3 with the release of the Note 20 or next year with the Samsung Galaxy S21.

Via SamMobile