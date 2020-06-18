Mortal Kombat and Injustice developer NetherRealm Studios has begun hiring to create their next-gen installments of their fantastic fighting games.

Picked up by WCCFTech, NetherRealm Studios published a job listing for a new graphics engineer that will help the studio bring “state-of-the-art graphics technology for the PS5 and Xbox Series X” to their fighting franchises.

The job listing asks for an employee that will be able to “to drive the next generation console graphics vision for the Mortal Kombat and Injustice franchises.” The position will “span the entire rendering pipeline and your responsibilities will include optimization, design, and implementation of pivotal new graphics technology.”

NetherRealm’s gorgeous fighters have consistently blown gamers away with their visual quality, despite both Injustice 2 and Mortal Kombat 11 still running on outdated Unreal Engine 3 technology.

The developer has recently released a story focused expansion for MK11 with the release of Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath. The massive expansion brings new fighters, narratives, stages and fatalities.