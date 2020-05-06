Warner Bros Interactive Entertainment has announced Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, a story DLC expansion that will follow on from the events of the main game.

Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath will cost £34.99 / €39.99 and will include an all-new story, new stages and three new playable characters: Fujin, Sheeva and Guest Fighter, RoboCop. Yes, ROBOCOP!

The synopsis for the new story is as follows:

The epic Saga continues in Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath, as Fire God Liu Kang, the new keeper of time and protector of Earthrealm, must now enlist the help of unlikely allies and familiar foes to forge a new history as the fate of two worlds hang in the balance.

All original Mortal Kombat 11 owners will also have access to new Stages, including the return of the Klassic Dead Pool and Soul Chamber arenas, accompanied by Stage Fatalities. There will even be the long-awaited return of the popular Friendships feature from the ‘90s, which allows players to take down their adversaries with a hint of kindness.

“Our fans have really enjoyed the story campaign in Mortal Kombat, and we’re happy to continue the narrative and add new characters to the roster with Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath,” said Ed Boon, Creative Director at NetherRealm Studios. “In addition, Friendships and Stage Fatalities are being added as part of the free content update for all Mortal Kombat 11 players. Both are fan-favourite features that we’re excited to finally bring back to the franchise.”

Check out the trailer below.

As for the original game, we thought MK11 was a fantastic fighting game on launch. Check out our review here.