Netflix has announced that yet another game has been added to the Netflix Games catalog, despite the service hemorrhaging subscribers.

Despite estimating to lose two million subscribers in Q2 of this year and threatening to introduce an ad-supported version of the platform, Netflix still seems to be remarkably confident in its Netflix Games offshoot that gives subscribers on Android and iOS devices a suite of ad and microtransaction free mobile games to enjoy at no additional cost on top of their usual subscription.

The latest game to be added to the Netflix Games service is Relic Hunters: Rebels, the first mobile game from developer Rogue Snail. In the game, you play as four of the franchise’s beloved Hunters (Jimmy, Ace, Pinkyy, and Raff) while crafting and collecting 44 different weapons each with unique qualities, affinities, and elemental effects.

In the recent newsroom post that announced Relic Hunters: Rebels as the latest game to be available exclusively on Netflix Games, the CEO of Rogue Snail, Mark Venturelli, explained why the studio decided to partner with Netflix on the game, rather than publishing it traditionally.

“Besides being huge fans of Netflix, we were thrilled to be one of the early pioneer developers for Netflix Games and to be part of this story from the beginning. The idea that we could make games without worrying about monetization was also very compelling, as it allows us to focus on just making a fun game without having to worry about how to pay our bills.”

After launching the Netflix Games service globally in November of last year, Netflix has been steadily adding a range of titles to its platform in order to entice more potential subscribers to the service. Most recently, Netflix added its first FPS, Into The Dead 2: Unleashed, to Netflix Games’ catalog of mobile titles.