After losing an estimated 200,000 subscribers in the first quarter of 2022, Netflix is taking steps to attract new users. Apart from the newly launched features like double thumbs up and Category Hub, it is also bulking up its content section by releasing in-demand films and new original titles.

As usual, Netflix is always going big when it comes to its list of movie stars, which still seems to be effective in making noise in the market. Some of the biggest actors joining the new slate of entries from the subscription streaming service and production company are Rebel Wilson, Adam Sandler, Jennifer Lopez, Chris Hemsworth, Dakota Johnson, Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, Jamie Foxx, Mark Wahlberg, Tom Hopper, Henry Golding, and more.

The new movies will cover a wide range of genres, from action to romantic comedy to documentaries and more. Netflix also enlisted some of the high-caliber directors in the field in the making of the new content, including Chris Williams (Moana, Big Hero 6, Bolt), Nadia Hallgren (Becoming), and Anthony and Joe Russo (Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame).

Here are the new films to enjoy starting this May:

May

Along for the Ride (May 6)

The Takedown (May 6)

Thar (May 6)

Operation Mincemeat (May 11)

Senior Year (May 13)

A Perfect Pairing (May 19)

The Photographer: Murder in Pinamar (May 19)

June

Interceptor (June 3)

Hustle (June 8)

Halftime (June 14)

The Wrath of God (June 15)

Spiderhead (June 17)

Civil (June 19)

Love & Gelato (June 22)

July

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between (July 6)

The Sea Beast (July 8)

Dangerous Liaisons (July 8)

Persuasion (July 15)

The Gray Man (July 22)

Purple Hearts (July 29)

August

Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie (August 5)

13: The Musical (August 12)

Day Shift (August 12)

Me Time (August 26)

September

Love in The Villa (September 1)

Coming this Summer