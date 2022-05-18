According to a new report, Netflix might just let you watch its upcoming shows early, but only if you live in the United States.

As outlined in a new report from Variety, Netflix is supposedly testing limited runs of their upcoming shows and movies with subscribers in the United States before the official release date of the shows through a feedback panel program.

Users who get invited into Netflix’s feedback program will reportedly be able to “watch several upcoming movies and series over the course of about six months,” according to Variety. After watching the movies or series they’re given access to, members of the program must fill out a survey to tell the streaming giant what they thought about its latest show.

As you might expect to see with smaller-scale focus group testing, the feedback collected through this program may then be used by Netflix in order to edit or make changes to the show ahead of its official release.

Unfortunately for subscribers who would quite like to see Netflix’s assortment of upcoming movies and series’ ahead of their official release, this program is an invite-only event, and users are required to sign a nondisclosure agreement before being able to watch anything, so you won’t even be able to go bragging about what you’ve seen ahead of everyone else.