Nacon has signed an agreement with Microsoft to create officially licensed Xbox Series X accessories for next-gen gamers.

Announced during the company’s Nacon Connect 2020 livestream last night, the company revealed that they will show off their upcoming library of Xbox Series X accessories in the next few months.

“In just a few years, NACON peripherals have already won over gamers across the world. After the acquisition of RIG in March, an industry-leading headset brand for PC and console gamers, the director of the peripherals department, Yannick Allaert, today announced a prestigious new collaboration during NACON Connect,” the company said during their livestream.

“Having already sold over 3 million officially licensed PlayStation®4 controllers, NACON is immensely proud to announce they have entered into a licensing agreement with Microsoft to create and distribute official accessories designed for Xbox One, Xbox Series X and PC.”

Nacon currently has a decent track record for its variety of peripherals across multiple platforms. While no Xbox Elite Controller, or Elite V2, Nacon’s premium controller alternative – Pro Revolution 3 – was quite a solid alternative. We’re excited to see what Xbox Series X accessories the company puts out.