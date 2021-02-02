We reported this morning that Samsung has permanently cut the cost of the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip to $1,199.99, making it the cheapest foldable.

That title did not last long at all, as Motorola today announced their own $200 discount on the new Razr foldable flip smartphone with 5G support.

The handset is now available for only $1,199.99, though in Motorola’s case it is reportedly a temporary discount lasting until Valentines Day.

The new Motorola Razr 5G (2020) features other improvements. Based on the feedback from first-generation razr foldable smartphone users, Motorola has improved the software experiences around the Quick View external display. The Quick View display now comes with the following improvements.

Updated gesture navigation allows you to access your favorite features more easily than ever. The Quick View display now features a navigation bar at the bottom that mimics the gestures of Android 10, so you can easily reach the home screen with just a swipe up. You can also swipe right from the home screen to quickly access the camera, or swipe left to access the new app tray. Swipe left again to access shortcuts to call or text your favorite contacts.

Keep in touch by replying to messages with speech-to-text, smart reply, or type a longer message on the Quick View’s full keyboard.

You can access turn-by-turn navigation from Google Maps notifications and your favorite music apps like Spotify, YouTube Music, and Pandora.

Plus, NFC technology enables Google Pay in stores around the globe and allows you to share content like contacts, pictures, and videos with other devices wirelessly.

Highlights of the new Motorola razr:

Polished 3D glass with 7000 series aluminum gives a distinguished, eye-catching look in three timeless and refined colors – Polished Graphite, Liquid Mercury, and Blush Gold.

Flip open razr and reveal its 6.2 inch Flex View Display. When holding the new razr open horizontally, the 21:9 CinemaVision aspect ratio draws you in with the same ultra-wide dimensions used by the film industry.

The display works in harmony with our unique hinge design, offering the only zero gap closure on a foldable device that protects the internal display and keeps razr ultra-compact.

A custom protective coating protects against scratches, while a water repellent barrier on the inside of the devices safeguards against spills, splashes, rain and more.

The updated chin design reduces the device size while also enabling 5G performance by housing two of the four 5G antennas.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor.

Capture sharp, vibrant photos on the 48MP camera with Quad Pixel technology that provides 4x the low light sensitivity. Camera also comes with OIS.

Camera Cartoon helps maintain the subject’s focus by showing a fun animation on the Quick View display while the camera app is open on the main Flex View display. Instant Review shows a preview of your photo on the Quick View display after capture, and External Preview mirrors the viewfinder on the Quick View display so that your subjects can see the photo before it’s captured.

The Flex View Display and internal 20MP camera comes in handy for video calls, offering a high-quality immersive experience that will help you feel even more connected to the people that matter.

The handset is available at Motorola.com, Amazon, and Bestbuy.