Samsung has just announced a permanent $250 price cut for the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G device in the US, making it Samsung’s most affordable foldable at only $1,199.99.

Samsung launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5G for $1,449.99 on the 7th August 2020, and the device is now available with a $250 discount.

This device is available at the new price in Mystic Bronze colour from AT&T, though the lower price does not appear to have reached Amazon yet.

Based on the feedback from the users of Galaxy Z Flip, Samsung is delivering an upgraded experience for Galaxy Z Flip 5G.

Flex mode – Easily and simultaneously view and control content with the Galaxy Z Flip’s custom-built user experience, which utilizes its unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can view content on the top half of the display, and control on the bottom half. YouTube with Flex mode – With Flex mode, enjoy watching your favourite YouTube channel hands-free. While streaming on the top half of your device, you can also browse, read descriptions, and comment on the bottom half. Plus, enjoy four months of YouTube Premium with your Galaxy Z Flip 5G for an uninterrupted experience. Camera Update with Flex mode – Now it is even easier to shoot from higher and lower angles with the Galaxy Z Flip. Whether you want to capture low-angle action videos or vibrant birds-eye photos of your meal, simply double-tap in Flex mode to switch the camera’s preview window from the top to the bottom half of the device.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G also comes with Galaxy Z Premier Service and Concierge Support. Customers can reach a Galaxy Z Concierge Representative at a dedicated toll-free number or by scheduling an appointment.

Galaxy Z Flip 5G Specifications Display Main Display 6.7-inch FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED Display (21.9:9) Infinity Flex Display

2636 x 1080

425ppi*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners and camera hole. Cover Display 1.1-inch Super AMOLED Display

300 x 112

303ppi*Screen measured diagonally as a full rectangle without accounting for the rounded corners. The actual viewable area is smaller due to the rounded corners. Dimension & Weight Folded 73.6 x 87.4 x 17.4mm (Hinge) – 15.4mm (Sagging) Unfolded 73.6 x 167.3 x 7.2mm – 6.9mm (Screen) *The thickness of Galaxy Z Flip when unfolded does not include the frame of the main display. Weight 183 g Camera Front Camera 10MP Selfie Camera: F2.4

Pixel size: 1.22?m

FOV: 80? Rear Dual Camera 12MP Ultra Wide Camera: F2.2

Pixel size: 1.12?m

FOV: 123? 12MP Wide-angle Camera: Super Speed Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8

Pixel size: 1.4?m

FOV: 78?

OIS for Rear Wide-angle Camera (Optical Image Stabilization)

Up to 8x digital zoom

HDR10+ recording

Tracking AF AP 7 ? 64-bit Octa-Core Processor * 3.09 ? (Maximum Clock Speed) + 2.40 ? + 1.80 ? Memory 8GB RAM with 256GB internal storage *Actual storage available may depend on pre-installed software. Battery 3,300 mAh (typical) dual battery *Typical value tested under third-party laboratory condition. Typical value is the estimated average value considering the deviation in battery capacity among the battery samples tested under IEC 61960 standard. Rated (minimum) capacity is 3200mAh. Actual battery life may vary depending on network environment, usage patterns, and other factors. Charging Fast Charging compatible via power cord and Wireless*

Wireless PowerShare** *Wired charging compatible with QC2.0 and AFC. Wireless charging compatible with WPC

** Wireless PowerShare works with most Qi-Certified devices. Requires minimum 30% battery to share. Speed and power efficiency of charge varies by device. May not work with some accessories, covers, or other manufacturer’s devices. If you have trouble connecting or charging is slow, remove any cover from each device. May affect call reception or data services, depending on your network environment. OS Android 10 Network 5G *: 5G Non-Standalone(NSA), 5G Standalone(SA), Sub6, Dynamic Spectrum Sharing(DSS)

LTE** : Enhanced 4X4 MIMO, Up to 6CA, LTE Cat.20

Up to 2.0Gbps Download / Up to 200Mbps Upload * Requires optimal 5G network connection, available in select markets. Check with your carrier for availability and details. Download and streaming speeds may vary based on content provider, server connection and other factors.

**Actual speed may vary depending on country, carrier, and user environment. Connectivity Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax (2.4/5GHz),VHT80 MU-MIMO,1024QAM

Bluetooth® v 5.0 (LE up to 2Mbps), USB Type-C, NFC, Location (GPS, Galileo, Glonass, BeiDou)*Galileo and BeiDou coverage may be limited. BeiDou may not be available for certain countries. Payment Samsung Pay

Credit & debit cards: Supports MST or/and NFC, Prepaid card, Global remittance, Transit, Memberships, Gift cards, Rewards*Available in select countries. Features may vary depending on country and service providers. Sensors Capacitive Fingerprint sensor (side), Accelerometer, Barometer, Gyro sensor, Geomagnetic sensor, Hall sensor (digital, analog), Proximity sensor, RGB Light sensor Authentication Lock type: pattern, PIN, password

Biometric lock type: Fingerprint sensor, Face recognition*Face recognition only available when unfolded with the Front Camera. Audio Mono speaker

Surround sound for Bluetooth and earphones with Dolby Atmos technology (Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus included.)

UHQ 32-bit &DSD64/128 support

PCM: Up to 32 bits, DSD*: DSD64/128

Audio playback format: MP3, M4A, 3GA, AAC, OGG, OGA, WAV, WMA, AMR, AWB, FLAC, MID, MIDI, XMF, MXMF, IMY, RTTTL, RTX, OTA, APE, DSF, DFF Bluetooth

Dual Audio: connect two Bluetooth devices to the Galaxy Z Flip to play audio through the two devices simultaneously. Scalable Codec: Enhanced Bluetooth connection under ambient radio frequency interference. Recording

Recording quality is improved with the High AOP Mic that minimizes distortion in noisy environments. *DSD64 and DSD128 playback can be limited depending on the file format.

*The two connected devices may exhibit a slight difference in sound output.

*Available only for certain accessories made by Samsung and AKG.

*AOP: Acoustic Overload Point Video Video playback format

MP4, M4V, 3GP, 3G2, WMV, ASF, AVI, FLV, MKV, WEBM TV connection

Wireless: Smart View (screen mirroring 1080p at 30fps) Security Knox platform: real-time monitoring and protection.

Virus, malware prevention. (Powered by McAfee)

Secure Folder: a secure space on the device to isolate and protect content such as apps, photos, movies, and private files.*Virus and malware prevention solution providers may vary depending on country.

via Pocketnow