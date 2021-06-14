Back in November last year we reported Motorola is working on a third-generation RAZR phone. We also published some details about the display of the upcoming clamshell foldable phone. And since details about the smartphone started to surface towards the end of last year, many of us believed the Motorola RAZR 3 will see the light of the day in 2021. Much to everyone’s surprise, Motorola has no plans to launch the Motorola RAZR 2 successor this year, according to display analyst Ross Young.

If the display analyst is to be believed, Motorola is planning to release the much-awaited RAZR phone 2 next year. To be more specific, the clamshell foldable phone will make its debut sometime in the second half of 2022. In other words, RAZR fans might have to wait more than a year to get their hands on the RAZR 2 successor. Unfortunately, the display analyst didn’t reveal any information as to why the company decided to delay the RAZR 3 phone to 2022.

Motorola RAZR received fairly good reviews when it’s first released in 2019, but there was some criticism because of the lack of the 5G support. The Lenovo-owned company released an updated version of the RAZR phone with 5G support last year. While the Motorola RAZR 2020, which is also known as RAZR 2, isn’t very different from the RAZR of 2019 when it comes to specs, we expect the third-gen RAZR smartphone to have significant improvements over its predecessor.

Meanwhile, Samsung is planning to release a new clamshell foldable phone this year. The South Korean tech firm is planning to release a successor to its Galaxy Z Flip alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 3 in the month of August this year. Weirdly enough, the successor to the Galaxy Z Flip will be called Galaxy Z Flip 3, and not Flip 2.

