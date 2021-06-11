If you are planning to pick up a Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 this fall, we now know exactly how long you need to wait.

Reliable leaker Max Weinbach has tweeted an enigmatic tease that can only apply to Samsung’s upcoming flagships.

On 8/3 2 3s will be released with 2 4s as well — Max Weinbach (@MaxWinebach) June 11, 2021

The tweet suggests the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 will be announced on the 3rd of August, along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 4.

The device is expected to ship some weeks later, likely on the 27th of August.

Samsung’s flagship handsets have of course already leaked extensively.

The Samsung Z Fold 3 will feature a display with 120 Hz screen refresh rate with a resolution of 2,260 x 816. Ross Young, lead analyst of DisplaySearch, reported that the Z Fold 3 will be thicker than the Z Fold 2 even with no polarizer. This is due to the included digitizer for S Pen support. He also mentioned that the display will be quite a bit brighter with lower power since there is no polarizer. It will reportedly also have an under-display camera. The device is expected to be slightly cheaper than the Fold 2 at launch. You can find out more in our rumour roundup here.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 is expected to have a larger cover display, a 120 Hz screen, and be powered by the Snapdragon 888 processor. it is also expected to be slightly cheaper than the older version at launch.

via PhoneArena