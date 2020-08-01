If you are a late adopter the time may be close for making the jump to the Windows 10 May 2020 Update.

Yesterday Microsoft released cumulative update KB4568831 which brought along a large number of fixes, with the result that there are currently only 4 outstanding issues with Windows 10 2004.

Those are:

KNOWN ISSUES Summary Status Last updated Issues updating or starting up devices when aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys is present

Devices with apps or drivers using certain versions of aksfridge.sys or aksdf.sys might have issues updating or starting. aksfridge.sys file is a software component of Aladdin HASP by Aladdin Knowledge Systems, a digital rights management (DRM) suite of protection and licensing software utilised by over 30,000 software publishers. See details > Investigating July 31, 2020

10:02 AM PT Dragging with the mouse in some apps might cause issues for some IME users

Users of the Microsoft IME for Chinese and Japanese might receive an error or the app might stop responding or close. See details > Investigating July 14, 2020

10:19 AM PT Errors or issues during or after updating devices with Conexant ISST audio drivers

Devices with affected Conexant ISST audio drivers might receive an error or have issues with Windows 10, version 2004. See details > Investigating May 27, 2020

10:07 AM PT Errors or issues during or after updating devices with certain Conexant audio drivers

Devices with affected Conexant or Synaptics audio drivers might receive a stop error with a blue screen. See details > Investigating May 27, 2020

10:07 AM PT

Windows 10, version 2004 is currently available for users with devices running Windows 10, versions 1903 and 1909, who manually seek to “Check for updates” via Windows Update.

Microsoft has also started a new phase of the rollout where they use machine learning-based training to increase the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 2004 that are approaching end of service. This would generally be devices on Windows 10 1809 (the October 2018 Redstone 5 Update) which are about to go out of service on November 10, 2020.

According to AdDuplex data, Windows 10 v2004 is currently installed on 11% of the Windows 10 machines just two months after the official release.

Once Microsoft is comfortable that the OS update is mostly free of issues we can expect the update to be offered automatically to most Windows 10 users, but except for those on Windows 10 1809 and 1903, most users should not expect to be force updated.

Read about what’s new in Windows 20 2004 here.