AdDuplex has released the numbers for July 2020, giving us details about the market share of different Windows 10 versions. According to the stats, Windows 10 v2004 has acquired 11% of the market just two months after the official release.

As you can see in the above image, the Windows 10 May 2020 Update (2004) share stands at 11%. Windows 10 v1909, on the other hand, is still holding 36.8% of the market. Windows 10 May 2019 Update has dropped down to 43.6% from 46.2% last month.

It’s worth noting that the AdDuplex data is based on close to 134,000 PCs running UWP store apps, therefore, it cannot paint the whole picture.