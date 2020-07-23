Microsoft has generally become much less insistent on Windows 10 users upgrading to the latest version of the operating system.

The exception is Windows 10 users who are about to leave support because their operating system is too old, and on this occasion, Windows 10 1809 is about to go out of service on November 10, 2020.

Users using Windows 10 1809 (the October 2018 Redstone 5 Update) should now be expecting a forced upgrade to the latest version of the OS, and may want to voluntarily initiative the move at a time most convenient for them.

Otherwise, Microsoft’s Machine Learning tools will make the choice for them instead, with Microsoft saying:

“Using the machine learning-based (ML-based) training we have done so far, we are increasing the number of devices selected to update automatically to Windows 10, version 2004 that are approaching end of service.”

With support for Windows 10 1903 also set to end soon, on December 8th, 2020, users on that OS should also be expecting to receive an upgrade offer they can not refuse later this year.

