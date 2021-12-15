YouTube has announced that Minecraft videos collectively now have over one trillion views on their platform, and they’ve made a music video to celebrate.

The video, which is adding to that one trillion total with two million views itself at the time of writing, highlights moments from throughout Minecraft’s history, celebrating the builds and the creators which helped the game rise to its monumental popularity.

In a blog post accompanying the video, YouTube detailed how “if each of those one trillion views were just one second long, that would add up to over 30,000 years,” which is a hell of a long time to be watching Minecraft rather than playing it.

In the blog post, you’re also able to see a breakdown of which genre of Minecraft video the views come from per region. Tracking videos from all the way back to 2010, you’re able to see the emergence of trends such as speedruns, role-play, animation, and survival games/hunger games.

Recently, Minecraft received the second part of its Caves and Cliffs update, aptly titled the Caves & Cliffs Update: Part II. In this update, players can experience updated terrain generation with higher peaks and vastly more elaborate cave systems which will contain bigger than ever before ore veins to satisfy your mining appetite.