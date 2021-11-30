Two weeks ago Mojang announced that the highly anticipated Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 2 is coming to Minecraft later this month.

In the update, players can experience updated terrain generation with higher peaks and vastly more elaborate cave systems which will contain bigger than ever before ore veins to satisfy your mining appetite. Alongside this, Minecraft will also be getting candles, “the best light source known to man,” according to Mojang.

Unfortunately, Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 2 does not contain everything we hoped Minecraft would deliver, as a number of new additions have been postponed. In the blog post, Mojang explained that archaeology, bundles, and goat horns, have all been put “on the backburner for now,” and while they won’t be in the Wild Update either, they will be coming in the future.

Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 2 is now available for Windows 10, Windows 11, Xbox Series X|S,?Xbox One and more.

Check out what you can expect in Mojang’s trailer below: