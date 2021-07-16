Minecraft has just announced and launched another themed DLC pack through their Minecraft Marketplace, and this time it’s all about Illuminations Minions.

Thankfully this DLC pack isn’t all about the sentient yellow ticktacks with eyes, as in the pack is filled with characters from the Minions and Despicable Me universes such as reformed villain Gru, actual villains Vector and Balthazar Bratt, as well as the three girls Margo, Edith and Agnes.

From the trailer for the DLC pack, it appears that throughout this Minions focused DLC you’ll be donning disguises, using interesting gadgets, and sneaking around while you heist away valuables, before presumably getting into a bombastic chase once things go awry. Despite the overall-clad beans, it actually looks quite interesting gameplay-wise!

Similar to the past DLC packs we’ve seen that have introduced the likes of Ben 10 and Sonic the Hedgehog into Minecraft, there should hopefully be plenty of content to engage with and enjoy, as well as a bounty of skins for you to show off after enjoying the thoughtfully blocky crafted world on offer.

If you want to play it for yourself, then the Minecraft X Minions DLC is out now via the Minecraft Marketplace, so long as you’re able to find it within the depths of the storefront.