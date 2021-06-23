Sonic the Hedgehog is the latest in a growing list of Minecraft crossover DLC’s, following on from Ben 10 and How to Train your Dragon.

Commemorating Sonic’s 30th birthday, this Minecraft DLC lets you run and spin dash through thoughtfully recreated Sonic levels from a new perspective, of behind the blisteringly quick blue hedgehog.

With rings to collect, power-ups, speed boosts, and bounce pads, this DLC should feel as fast as a true Sonic game while you’re fighting your way through the series’ enemies and even bosses. Throughout the DLC’s levels, you can even make use of Minecraft’s multiplayer to play them with your friends as Sonic, Knuckles, Shadow, Amy Rose, and Tails.

According to the Minecraft news post, it sounds like these levels might just be “procedurally generated locations” modelled after the Green Hills Zone and Chemical Plant Zone as well, so there might just be a huge amount to enjoy in this DLC pack.

Similarly to past crossover DLC’s, you can pick this one up from the Minecraft Marketplace for 1340 Coins, which will give you the unique gameplay, skins, and carefully crafted locations that are all a part of this DLC.

To continue the birthday celebrations, there’s also going to be a special server event “starting soon” according to the Minecraft news post announcing the DLC. “The Hive are hosting a two-week server-hub takeover featuring mini-games and a few festive surprises.” There’s even set to be something special happening on one of the weekends to make sure to check in for that.