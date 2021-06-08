Minecraft’s long-awaited Caves & Cliffs Update is finally here! Well, at least part one of it is, as the second part should be coming later in the year.

The update dropped alongside a swanky new trailer, which shows off the new goat mob, who’ll be quite the menace as he punts you around at any opportunity. Adorably annoying goats aren’t the only new mob in this update, as there’s also glow squid and axolotl joining the game.

Alongside the new mobs, there are also over 90 new blocks, as well as new craftable items and quality of life changes which should make Minecraft even better than it already is. If you want to see the full list of every change made and block added, such as the new Deepslate, you can read the full patch notes here.

The second part of Minecraft’s Caves & Cliffs Update is set to launch later on in the year, with the team targeting a holiday release. This half of the update will include technical improvements to increase the world height, as well as a change to the world generation for the titular caves and cliffs.

If you want to play this latest update for yourself, then good news, The Caves & Cliffs Update: Part 1 is available on both Bedrock and Java editions on Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, iOS, Android, and Windows 10. It’s even on Xbox Game Pass!