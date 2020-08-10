Minecraft Education Edition is now available on Chromebooks

Mojang Studios’ edutainment version of Minecraft has come to Chromebook devices. That’s right, you can now play Minecraft: Education Edition on a Chromebook if use a Chromebook.

If you’re into that, Minecraft Education Edition will playable in a crossplatform format, allowing players to interact across Windows, iPad and Mac versions of the game. This will allow players to collaborate on Minecraft projects across different systems.

Minecraft Education Edition will see a brand new update for Chrome OS, Windows, iPad and Mac that will see the introduction of 11 new STEM lessons alongside a Minecraft world that aims to teach students about the lifecycle of bees and pollination.

This new update will also see an improved lesson plan library and new tagged learning abilities. The update will be automatically installed on all platforms except Mac systems which will have to download the update manually.

For schools who already have a Minecraft Education Edition subscription don’t worry about updating it. The Chromebook version of Mojang’s edutainment suite will be freely included in Microsoft’s 365 for Education licenses.