The Surface Duo has a feature called App Groups, which lets you create a single icon which will launch 2 related apps on each half of the screen.

The leaked marketing material for the Surface Duo, for example, includes a OneNote and Edge app group, presumably for those who often copy and paste from one to the other.

Designer Zee-Al-Eid Ahmad Rana has asked why the Surface Duo gets all the goodies, and what the feature would look like on Windows 10.

He envisions that the user will be able to create an App Group on Windows 10, be able to specify the layout of the apps and save the group to a single icon on the desktop or Start Menu.

In principle, the idea would be rather easy to implement, and some commentators have suggested this may be a good feature to bring to Powertoys on Windows 10.

