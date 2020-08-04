Apple releases new 27-inch iMac with 10th gen Intel processors, Retina 5K Display and 1080p webcam

Apple today announced the much-awaited update to its 27-inch iMac. The updated 27-inch iMac now comes with up to 10-core 10th-generation Intel processors, up to 128GB RAM, up to AMD Radeon Pro 5000 series graphics with 16GB of memory and up to 8TB SSD. iMac also includes the Apple T2 Security Chip for on-the-fly data encryption.

The main highlight of this updated iMac is its display. The Retina 5K display on the 27-inch iMac features True Tone technology, 500 nits of brightness, support for P3 wide color and a nano-texture glass option.

The new iMac also comes with FaceTime HD camera featuring 1080p resolution. Thanks to the Image Signal Processor in the T2 Security Chip, you can enjoy better camera experience with tone mapping, exposure control, and face detection. Also, the new studio-quality microphone array enables you to capture high-quality audio.

Apple mentioned that this new 27-inch iMac will be starting at $1,799 and you can order it today in the US.

Source: Apple