Minecraft annual revenue is reportedly valued at $100 million

Minecraft annual revenue reportedly makes around $100 million, according to an entry on the Redmond-based tech giant employee’s LinkedIn page.

Jeff Y., who then served as game developer before being promoted to senior leadership a year after, reported the figure and said that he helped to develop key features for the game and solve many bugs, which led to increased engagement, quality, and maintaining usability (Shoutout to @bpgprad222 on X for the findings)

Released in 2009, Minecraft is one of the best-selling video games of all time, with over 300 million copies sold as of October this year. The game is available on a variety of platforms, including PCs, consoles, and mobile devices.

It’s been a long time coming. When Microsoft acquired Sweden-based Minecraft maker Mojang in 2014 for $2.5 billion, the stake was high. The game finally reached 100 million registered users by 2014, and 200 million more in “only” nine years’ time.

The popular 3D sandbox adventure game is also known for its numerous collaborations with popular brands, including Barbie-maker Mattel. The partnership between the two went back to at least 2014, making over $200 million in revenue.

