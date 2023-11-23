Mattel and Minecraft partnership reportedly delivers over $200 million in revenue

Mattel, Inc. and Minecraft have reportedly brought over $200 million in revenue to the companies’ pockets.

A LinkedIn entry (shoutout to @bogorad222 for the discovery) from Mattel’s current VP of Global Marketing, PJ Lewis, highlights the figure, which he said is the largest digital-to-physical product line in Mattel’s history.

Mattel released the first series of Minecraft mini-figures in 2014, the then-senior Director for Global Brand Marketing and Product Design said. Each mini figure is 1–1.5 inches tall and costs around $3–5, and there are about 20 series of them.

Earlier this year, Mattel and Minecraft partnered again to create a new downloadable content (DLC) map called Camp Enderwood. The map features a variety of new characters and a brand-new, immersive gameplay experience.

Camp Enderwood is available for free download on the Minecraft Marketplace.

Jeff Y., Microsoft’s lead game developer, have also revealed on his LinkedIn page that the popular 3D sandbox adventure game generates over $100 million in annual revenue.

The game reached its 100 million sales milestone in 2016, just two years after the Redmond-based tech giant acquired Mojang. This year, the number rose to 300 million copies worldwide.

You can download Minecraft for Windows on the Microsoft Store.