As announced during a livestream from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate director Masahiro Sakurai’s house on the 22nd of June, 2020, Min Min from Arms is the next DLC fighter for Nintendo’s fighting game.

If you’re not familiar with Arms – the game, not the body part – we’ll catch you up! Arms is a unique fighting game, exclusive to the Nintendo Switch, where all the players fight using their special extendable arms. The game utilises the Switch’s Joy-Con motion controls to pack that extra punch.

According to Sakurai, Min Min was chosen to be the next Smash Bros. fighter after Arms producer Kosuke Yabuki requested her to be put in the game.

Min Min is the first fighter announced for the Fighters Pass Vol. 2, with five more fighters being announced through December 31st, 2021. Sakurai says that the fighters have already been chosen so sadly, there’s no point in campaigning for Komaeda in Smash.

The previous Fighters Pass saw the introduction of Joker from Persona 5, Hero from the Dragon Quest series, Banjo and Kazooie from their eponymous game, Terry from Fatal Fury, and Byleth from Fire Emblem: Three Houses.

Along with the introduction of Min Min to Smash, everyone’s favourite Fallout character will also be making an appearance in-game in the form of the Vault Boy Mii Fighter costume. Players will be able to purchase this new cosmetic on the 29th of June, 2020.

Become S.P.E.C.I.A.L with the Vault Boy Mii Fighter costume, available for purchase on 6/29! #SmashBrosUltimate pic.twitter.com/x9AsCN7NCN — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) June 22, 2020

Sakurai also confirmed the existence of the official Amiibo figurine for Joker from Persona 5, which is confirmed for release in Fall 2020. You can check out the new Amiibo below.