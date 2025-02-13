Midjourney Prompts for Landscape Design - 22 Stunning Scenes

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Midjourney prompts for landscape design are a great way to explore and create beautiful scenery. They help you capture the beauty, drama, and wonder of natural and fantasy landscapes. I’ve included ideas for snowy mountains, waterfalls, vibrant cities, and more.

Let’s check them out together!

Best Midjourney Prompts for Landscape Art

Here’s my list:

1. Monochrome Landscape

This prompt creates a surreal black-and-white environment with strong contrasts and geometric forms. The use of light and shadow gives it a dramatic and artistic appeal.

“A surreal monochrome landscape with bold, geometric forms and deep shadows, the contrast between light and dark creating a dramatic effect, 4k, –ar 3:4 –stylize 900 –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

2. A Secret Garden

Step into a hidden world where magic fills the air. This scene features a secret garden at night, with glowing lanterns lighting the way through enchanted plants and flowers.

“A secret garden filled with magical plants and magical flowers at night with lanterns lighting a pathway through the garden.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

3. Indian Aqueduct

A medieval aqueduct stretches across a large, flat landscape. Below it lies a lively and beautiful Islamic city.

“Painting of a high-fantasy medieval Indian aqueduct spanning across the entire flat landscape, a great medieval Islamic city is below the aqueduct –ar 16:9.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

4. Birds Flying

This captures the serene beauty of birds flying around an ancient fort. The imagery blends dreamscape art with elements of golden light and architectural elegance.

“A painting shows some birds flying around the edges of an old fort, in the style of dreamscape portraiture, golden light, hindu art and architecture, red and black, panorama, i can’t believe how beautiful this is, balance and harmony –ar 128:71.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. Waterfall

This setting features a majestic waterfall amidst a high-fantasy landscape. Traditional Indian boats and Islamic shrines enhance the cultural depth of the scene.

“Painting of a high-fantasy location, high cascading waterfall, traditional Indian boat sailing along a lake, landscape dotted by Islamic shrines, by Ivan Shishkin –ar 16:9.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

6. Underground Cavern

Imagine a magical underground cave lit by soft beams of light. The mix of blue and orange colors creates a timeless, mysterious feeling.

“Fantasy cave style, set in a mythical era, in a massive underground cavern with ethereal light beams, towering rock formations in background, small human figures in foreground, low angle view, soft ethereal blue and warm orange glow lighting, lit from above through cave openings, misty atmosphere, mysterious environmental mood, timeless, blue and orange color palette –ar 16:9 –style raw –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

7. A Nomadic Desert Society

Explore a vibrant desert society with cliff-side settlements and beautiful canopies. This scene shows the warm colors and busy life of a nomadic community.

“Concept art style, set in a nomadic desert society, in a cliff-side settlement with fabric canopies, distant canyon and hazy sky in background, wooden structures and colorful awnings in foreground, wide angle view, warm diffused sunlight lighting, lit from above with soft shadows, dusty atmosphere, bustling environmental mood, afternoon, warm terracotta and orange color palette –ar 16:9 –style raw –v 6.1.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

8. Ominous Cityscapes

Imagine dark, scary cities full of strange creatures. The details and end-of-world feeling make the scene feel strange and uneasy.

“Dark fantasy illustration, ominous cityscapes, grotesque creatures, apocalyptic atmosphere, intricate details, muted color palette with pops of bright hues, epic landscape, monstrous flying creature with multiple eyes, tentacle-like appendages, humanoid figures with exaggerated proportions, masked beings, foreboding intense emotional state, smoke and fire effects, eerie glows, dimensional rifts, detailed linework, limited color palette, dystopian urban terrain –ar 3:4 –style raw –sref.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

9. Ancient Landscape

This surreal, minimalist landscape evokes a sense of nostalgia with its early 2000s comic-book style. The optical illusions add an intriguing twist.

“Early 2000s comic book optical illusion, majestic scenery, surrealism, minimalism, psychedelic, –v 6.0 .”

Photo Credit: Reddit

10. Mexico Sky

This prompt shows the wide skies of New Mexico with clear lines and simple but striking shapes.

“A painting of the new mexico sky parallel and perpindicular lines.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

11. A Dark Fantasy Landscape

Step into a dark fantasy world with bright, colorful lights. The scene feels dramatic and a little spooky.

“Epic dark fantasy landscape, cinematic lighting, vibrant colors, by beksinski and guy coheleach –chaos 10 –ar 16:9 –style raw.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

12. Snow-capped Mountain

Midjourney prompts for landscape design can generate a stunning view of snowy mountains under a bright full moon. Below, a glowing city creates a beautiful and striking contrast.

“A vibrant well-lit snow-capped mountain range silhouette at night encircling a sprawling glittering warm metropolitan city below a full moon.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

13. Metropolitan City

This showcases a glittering cityscape encircled by towering mountains. The glowing lights and night setting emphasize its dynamic energy.

“A sprawling glittering warm metropolitan city, below a full moon, encircled by a vibrant well-lit snow-capped mountain range silhouette at night.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

14. Alpine Valley

Experience the awe of a jagged Alpine valley surrounded by snow-capped mountains. The cinematic scope enhances the rugged and serene environment.

“Landscape, alpine valley, jagged snow capped mountains, tiaga, dark clouds, snow, concept art, cinematic, epic wide shot, artstation, sharp focus, smooth, establishing shot, sense of awe –ar 16:9 –uplight.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

15. Wasteland

Walk through a dry, rocky wasteland with the hot sun above. The empty land feels tough but has its beauty.

“Landscape, wasteland, scorching sun, rocky, concept art, cinematic, epic wide shot, artstation, sharp focus, smooth, establishing shot, sense of awe –ar 16:9 –uplight.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

16. Dracula Inspired Landscape

This gothic setting draws inspiration from German Romanticist and Renaissance art. It captures the haunting essence of a landscape inspired by Dracula.

“Painting; German romanticism; German renaissance; landscape; gothic; Dracula inspired –v 6.0.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

17. Mountains

Look at abstract mountains with simple shapes and clean lines. It feels modern and artistic.

“Windows 11 wallpaper background shapes mountains lines abstract minimal –ar 16:9.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

18. Dusky Winter Valley

Feel the cold air of a winter valley as the sun sets. The quiet mountains make the moment peaceful and calm.

“The wind swept through the dusky winter valley as night crept slowly over the mountains while I watched from afar content in the lullaby the world sang to me alone.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

19. A River of Liquid Light

Imagine a glowing river that flows with shifting light. Strange shapes rise from the water, always changing and mysterious.

“A river of liquid light flows across the landscape, carrying distorted echoes of the future. As it touches the ground, grotesque shapes rise from the liquid, their forms constantly shifting between dimensions, never fully solid. –v 6.1 –q 2 –c 1 –w 1 –s 0 –style raw –ar 1:1.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

20. Cobblestone Road

A quiet cobblestone road is covered with a bit of snow. The cloudy sky makes it feel spooky and calm.

“A photo of a cobblestone road covered in light snow on a creepy overcast day.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

21. Feudal Japanese Landscape

See an awe-inspiring Japanese landscape with a tall tower in the distance. The clear sky and wide view show its beauty.

“Feudal Japanese landscape with a tower in the distance, massive scale, sense of scale and distance, blue sky with clouds, by Jama Jurabaev, Don Heck, Jon Kudelka, David Pope –ar 2:1.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

22. Lonesome Cottage

A small, cozy cottage stands alone under the sun. The peaceful scene feels warm and lovely.

“Lonesome cottage, sunny day, romanticizing and picturesque, landscape photography, [demonym of country] patriotic imagery –ar 5:3 –v 5.2 –style raw.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

These Midjourney prompts for landscape design provide countless ways to craft stunning, imaginative scenes. Whether you’re designing snowy peaks, mystical cities, or barren wastelands, they help bring your dream landscapes to life.

