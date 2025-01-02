21 Eyecatching Midjourney Prompts for YouTube Thumbnails

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Midjourney prompts for YouTube thumbnails help you create eye-catching images that make people want to watch your videos. A good thumbnail is important for standing out and getting more clicks. Check out these prompt ideas to make your channel look great!

Best Midjourney Prompts for YouTube Thumbnails

Here are my top picks:

1. Men Running in Reverse

A fun and strange thumbnail idea to make people curious about the video.

“Men Running in Reverse –ar 16:9.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

2. A Fish

A funny and creative thumbnail idea for a unique story.

“The Universe Stole My Fish –ar 16:9.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

3. Creepy Coffee

A spooky thumbnail idea for horror or mystery videos.

“Creepy Coffee –ar 16:9.”

Photo Credit: Reddit

4. Quitting Job

A bold and eye-catching thumbnail for videos about career changes.

“Viral YouTube thumbnail” … Time to quit my job!”

Photo Credit: Reddit

5. Far Cry 5

A fun thumbnail for gamers or adventure lovers.

“Create a YouTube thumbnail featuring the scenery inspired by a popular open-world action-adventure video game set in a mountainous region. The thumbnail should also have two friends included in it, one being a Caucasian male with short brown hair and blue eyes, and the other being a Hispanic female with long curly black hair and brown eyes. They should both be dressed in casual outdoor clothing suitable for a wilderness adventure, expressing excitement and friendship, ready to take on anything the game has to offer.”

6. Scam Expose

A bold and attention-grabbing thumbnail for exposing scams.

“Create a youtube thumbnail for scam expose.”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

7. YouTube Thumbnail for Cryptocurrency Explosion

A dramatic thumbnail for videos about cryptocurrency trends.

“YouTube thumbnail for a video titled “Key Level that can spark SILVER to explode?”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

8. Dragon Ball Anime

A thumbnail idea for anime lovers featuring a popular character.

“Making YouTube thumbnail image of Dragon Ball Anime, jiren character can be seen next to the image page and not in the middle of the character page, and there is an empty space that can be added later.”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

9. Apple Metaphor

A clean and minimal thumbnail to hint at big changes from Apple.

“A minimalistic youtube thumbnail, in the style of creator Canoopsy that can metaphorically imply that apple as an organisation is changing.”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

10. Free Fire Rank Push

An exciting thumbnail for Free Fire gamers aiming for higher ranks.

“Attractive YouTube thumbnail for free fire game including rank pushing.”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

11. A Lady Sharing Mortgage Tips

A professional-looking thumbnail for finance or real estate tips.

“Youtube Thumbnail depicting expert lady shares mortgage tips via webinar.”

Photo Credit: Appypie AI

12. Budget-friendly Smartphones

A stylish thumbnail for tech reviews or top product lists.

“Youtube Thumbnail depicting displaying budgetfriendly top smartphones on a rocky setting.”

Photo Credit: Appypie AI

13. Meditation Session

A calming thumbnail for wellness and mindfulness content.

“Youtube Thumbnail depicting graphic of a meditation session showcasing mindfulness and mental wellness.”

Photo Credit: Appypie AI

14. Cristiano Ronaldo’s Official Channel

An action-packed thumbnail featuring the football star.

“Design a YouTube thumbnail for Cristiano Ronaldo’s official channel. The thumbnail should feature a dynamic and action-packed image of Ronaldo during a football match, highlighting his signature celebration pose. Use bold and modern typography to include the video title, making sure it stands out. The color scheme should be vibrant and reflect the energy and excitement of the sport, with a focus on Ronaldo’s team colors and branding elements.”

15. YouTube Thumbnail for Text Generation with Transformers

A bright and tech-inspired thumbnail for AI tutorials.

“Create a vibrant thumbnail for a YouTube video titled ‘Text Generation with Transformers’. The design features a bold title in large, eye-catching font, prominently displaying ‘Text Generation with Transformers’. Include visual elements like icons representing AI and text generation, such as a brain and computer. The color scheme should be bright and contrasting, using colors like blue and orange. The background can have a subtle tech-themed pattern or gradient. At the bottom, there’s smaller text stating ‘Easy Tutorial!’ to enhance accessibility. The overall look should be clean and modern, appealing to a tech-savvy audience.”

16. YouTube Video Thumbnail Design

A general thumbnail idea for grabbing attention.

“Create an engaging and visually striking thumbnail for a YouTube video. The thumbnail should be designed in optimal dimensions, suitable for the YouTube platform. The image should visually capture the essence of the content in the video, intriguing viewers to click and watch the video. Elements such as bold fonts, eye-catching colors, and relevant imagery should be used to make it stand out.”

17. Laptop JavaScript Thumbnail Design

A perfect thumbnail for coding and programming tutorials.

“Create a vibrant YouTube thumbnail image that predominately features a modern laptop. On the laptop screen, have a compelling and eye-catching depiction of JavaScript code, indicating that the video might be a tutorial or educational content about JavaScript. Around the laptop, create a bright and inviting background with elements representing programming and coding. Draw attention to the thumbnail by using bold, readable text that says ‘JavaScript’ across the image.”

18. Fire Game

An energetic thumbnail idea for Free Fire gaming content.

“FREEFIRE GAME YOUTUBE THUMBNAILS.”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

19. Random YouTube Thumbnails Wallpaper

A creative idea for a cool background design.

“A dim wallpaper of different YouTube video thumbnails from humans interacting with objects. The thumbnails are randomly rotated and spaced apart from each other generously.”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

20. Non Coding IT Jobs

A modern and sleek thumbnail for career-related videos.

“I want a text on Non-Coding IT-Jobs for a YouTube thumbnail in coding style background.”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

21. Burning Music Video

A dramatic thumbnail for a fiery music video.

“A YouTube thumbnail for a music video called “Burning” by Igno Music.”

Photo Credit: Stable Diffusion

Your YouTube thumbnail is the first thing people notice, so you have to make it look good. These Midjourney prompts for YouTube thumbnails should do the job. Try these ideas and adjust them to match your videos. Also, learn about the best prompts for anime, cartoons, and coloring books.