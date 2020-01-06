Microsoft seems to be thinking of removing the SwiftKey keyboard from Windows 10. The company appears to have started to lay the groundwork for it by removing SwiftKey from the Windows 10 20H1 Version 2004.

Back in 2016, Microsoft acquired SwiftKey, a popular Keyboard app available on Android and iOS. The company later integrated the SwiftKey keyboard to Windows 10 providing Windows 10 users features like swiping gesture, intelligent word suggestion and more. These features are soon going to go missing as Microsoft had removed the SwiftKey keyboard from Windows 10 Version 2004(20H1)(via WinFuture). The 20H2 too is missing the keyboard integration, which makes the argument even stronger that SwiftKey will no longer be integrated to Windows 10.

While the reason behind the removal is unknown, it’ll mainly affect Windows 10 tablet users. The SwiftKey removal, however, doesn’t mean the Windows 10 won’t have a touch keyboard interface — it’s just that the keyboard won’t be powered by SwiftKey. Nevertheless, since there is no official statement from Microsoft regarding the removal, nothing can be said with the utmost certainty.

SwiftKey is one of the best keyboard apps available on Android and iOS. The app recently crossed the 500 million installations on the Google Play Store — which is indeed a feather in the cap!

If the removal turns out to be true, it’ll be interesting to see what alternatives Microsoft provides the Windows 10 tablet users. We also expect Microsoft to let the users know about the change well before it introduces the Windows 10 20H1 update to the public.

