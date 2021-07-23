Not wanting to miss out on the summer season of discount games, Microsoft has kicked off their Ultimate Game Sale today, with discounts up to 80% across PC and digital Xbox games on the Microsoft Store.

Now that the behemoth of sales, the Steam Summer Sale, has been and gone, Epic Games, Sony, and now finally Microsoft are here to fill in the sale’s void, offering deals and discounts aplenty, no matter which console is your favourite.

Not to be outdone by the Epic Games Store Summer Sale, which is offering up to 75% off select titles, Microsoft’s Ultimate Game Sale lets you nab games at an even better 80% off for Xbox titles, with up to 70% off their PC games.

With so many games on sale, it can be hard to sort through them all sometimes but there are our picks on the best deals and what to look out for in the Ultimate Game Sale:

Battlefield 1 Revolution – 80% Off – $7.99

– 80% Off – $7.99 Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War – 50% Off – $29.99

– 50% Off – $29.99 FIFA 21 Ultimate Edition – 75% Off – $24.99

– 75% Off – $24.99 Assassin’s Creed Valhalla – 50% Off – $29.99

– 50% Off – $29.99 Mass Effect Legendary Edition – 25% Off – $44.99

– 25% Off – $44.99 Forza Horizon 4 Ultimate Edition – 55% Off – $44.99

– 55% Off – $44.99 Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Game of the Year Edition – 80% Off – $9.99

– 80% Off – $9.99 Immortals Fenyx Rising Gold Edition – 60% Off – $39.99

The Ultimate Game Sale isn’t just about all the games, despite what it’s called, as there are also going to be a variety of offers available on hardware throughout the event, such as the HTC Vive Cosmos, which you can purchase through the Microsoft Store.

Even more games that'll make you say, "Just one more round…" Save on top titles during the Ultimate Game Sale: https://t.co/WtsaXprKb1 pic.twitter.com/SsIy66AxtS — Xbox (@Xbox) July 23, 2021

The Microsoft Ultimate Game Sale is running from today, June 23rd, until August 5th, so you’ve got just under two weeks to get any of the deals that strike your interest!