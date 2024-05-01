LinkedIn officially launches games to increase user engagement

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

In an effort to bring more users and increase engagement, LinkedIn is officially bringing games for the first time to its platform. Queens, Crossclimb and Pinpoint are the first set of games that are available now on LinkedIn. These games were not developed by Xbox teams, instead LinkedIn News team developed these games. Since LinkedIn is a professional network, users can’t play these games the entire day. Only one game is allowed a day, and first-degree connections can be invited to play these games.

Read about the new LinkedIn games below.

LinkedIn’s Queens is like a brain-teasing version of Sudoku, but with crowns. The goal is to place the crowns strategically on the board without them clashing. It’s fast-paced, and you can see how your company stacks up against others on the leaderboard.

Crossclimb is a word puzzle with a sneaky twist. You get clues for words that fit into a grid, but each clue subtly changes the word itself. It’s tougher than it seems!

Pinpoint is all about finding hidden connections between words. It reminds me a bit of that “Connections” game from the New York Times. The challenge is to figure out the link using as few clues as possible.

“It is hard for people to stay in touch with each other, and games provide a way of build these network ties,” said Dan Roth, the VP and editor in chief of LinkedIn News, in an interview to TechCrunch.