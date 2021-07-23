The Steam Summer Sale has been and gone, but that doesn’t mean we’re back to buying games at full price, oh no, as Epic Games is here with their own Summer Sale.

The Epic Games Store Summer Sale is running this year from July 22nd to August 5th, so there are two weeks for you to snap up games at up to 75% off, so long as you don’t mind using Epic’s much-despised store that is.

Sadly, unlike Epic Games’ Mega Sale, which happened earlier this year, there aren’t discounting vouchers up for grabs, so you won’t be able to get an extra $10/£10 off the games at their sale price, however, 75% off is still not to be scoffed at!

In the Epic Games Store’s Summer Sale this time around, discounts you might want to look out for include:



Days Gone – 20% Off – £31.99

Hitman 3 – 50% Off – £24.99

Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Edition – 50% Off – £12.49

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla – 33% Off – £33.49 – 33% Off – £33.49

Red Dead Redemption 2 – 33% Off – £36.84

Knockout City – 35% Off – £11.69

Trials Fusion – 75% Off – £4.24

Rage 2 – 70% Off – £11.99

Star Wars Battlefront II – 70% Off – £8.74

TODAY’S THE DAY: SUMMER SALE IS HERE! ???? Score some sweet deals on epic titles now through August 5: https://t.co/iD8GOh8kGw pic.twitter.com/JOnnwMGUcx — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) July 22, 2021

As always, Epic Games is also offering free games for you to snap up. Until the 29th of July, you can pick up Defense Grid: The Awakening, and Verdun, both absolutely nothing. After these games, Mothergunship and Train Sim World 2 are up until August 5th, so if you use the Epic Games Store, be sure to pick up these games, they’re free after all!