Chrome users on PCs can access Gemini by @gemini in the search bar

Google’s Gemini is now more accessible across devices and languages. In a recent update, Google Chrome has offered a new way to interact with Gemini. Users can type “@gemini” followed by their query directly in the Chrome address bar and press enter. This will launch the Gemini web interface and provide the requested information. This feature, initially tested in Chrome Canary, is now being rolled out more broadly.

— Chrome (@googlechrome) April 30, 2024

The update also expands Gemini Extensions to all supported languages and countries. These extensions allow users to access information from other Google services like Drive, Gmail, and YouTube within their Gemini interactions.

Furthermore, Gemini now supports nine additional languages, including Japanese and Korean.

Additionally, Google has expanded the availability of the Gemini mobile app to over 100 countries. Android users can now download the official app from the Google Play Store, which means no side lading is required. iPhone users will gain access to Gemini through the Google app in the coming weeks.

The Chrome address bar integration indicates a potential future where Gemini becomes a more prominent tool for web searches and tasks. With Google I/O approaching, these updates may hint further announcements regarding Gemini’s capabilities.