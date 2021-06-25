It’s that time of year once again where Gabe Newell descends from the heavens to save us from the burden of our wallets. That’s right, the Steam Summer Sale has begun.

Running from June 24th to July 8th at 10 AM Pacific Time, you have two weeks to get any of the enticing deals offered up in this year’s Steam Summer Sale. Here’s a quick rundown of some of the deals that caught our eyes.

Returning for this Steam Sale is the Points Shop, letting you purchase animated avatars, backgrounds, badges, as well as game and seasonal profile sets. To get these points you just need to spend spend spend, with points being rewarded for each £1 (or equivalent currency) you spend.

Without further ado, here’s the list of what caught our eye in 2021’s Steam Summer Sale:

With thousands of deals available throughout this sale, there’s plenty more than what we’ve listed to take your fancy if our list didn’t entice you enough.