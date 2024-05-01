Here's what's coming to OneDrive for work and school apart from the offline mode

Microsoft is rolling out several updates to OneDrive for work and school users. Here’s what’s new apart from what we’re already covered, that is, Copilot in OneDrive and offline mode:

Enhanced Search: OneDrive web search will get filters for file types, date ranges, and specific locations. This is expected in August 2024.

Simpler Sharing: Sharing files across Microsoft 365 apps is now easier. The redesigned dialog allows for quicker sending of invitations or link creation for collaboration. Updates ensure invitations only work for intended recipients.

Branded External Requests: The feature to collect files from outside users is getting a branding makeover. Users can soon create custom branded request emails and personalized landing pages for uploaded documents.

OneDrive in SharePoint Libraries: The new OneDrive experience will be integrated into SharePoint document libraries later this summer. This has a new look, simpler navigation with search and filters, better performance, and features from Microsoft Lists.

New File Creation with Templates: Creating files in OneDrive web is now easier. Clicking “Add new” has options for blank files or pre designed templates to start projects.

Media View for Photos and Videos: A new Media view in OneDrive web lets users easily browse and access their photo and video content.

Colored Folders in File Explorer: The ability to color-code folders for organization, already available in OneDrive web, is coming to Windows File Explorer.

Exporting Sync Admin Reports: Administrators can now export OneDrive Sync Admin Reports and integrate them with other data sets for deeper insights into device sync health. This will be available in public preview in late June.

