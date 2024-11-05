Microsoft's push for AI in gaming continues as it launches AI chatbot for Xbox support

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Unlike in other areas of its business, like Copilot or Windows 11, Microsoft has been cautious about launching an AI feature on Xbox. But now, the Redmond tech giant announces that an AI-powered virtual agent for Xbox is coming to the green console.

Currently available in the US to Xbox Insiders using English, the support virtual agent (on support.xbox.com) lets you ask questions through text or voice. It’s fast, automated support 24/7. And if the AI can’t resolve the issue, you can escalate to live support during Xbox Support’s operational hours.

“During this preview, you can also customize your support experience by clicking on the ellipsis menu icon and choosing between two different Support Virtual Agents,” mentions Megha Dudani, Xbox’s Senior Product Manager Lead.

Microsoft’s push of AI in Xbox has actually been quite slow, at least compared to other Microsoft businesses. It was only last year when the Redmond tech giant, teaming up with Inworld AI, created a new “AI design copilot” tool to help devs easily build scripts, dialogue, quests, and other assets for their games.

This announcement also came at a crucial time as Sony, Microsoft’s rival in the gaming industry, will soon launch the PS5 Pro with AI-powered upscaling capabilities.

The company’s proprietary PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution (PSSR) uses AI to upscale lower-resolution images, similar to Nvidia’s DLSS. This technology enables the PS5 Pro to deliver near-4K visuals at higher frame rates without demanding excessively powerful GPUs, which are becoming costly.