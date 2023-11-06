Microsoft partners with Inworld to bring generative AI models for game development

Microsoft Xbox today announced a multi-year partnership with Inworld AI, an M12-portfolio company, to bring the power of generative AI models to game development. This is a co-development partnership where Microsoft and Inworld will work with game developers and studios to build a powerful toolkit that harnesses the power of generative AI.

This partnership will bring different expertise together: Inworld’s expertise in working with generative AI models for character development, Microsoft’s cloud-based AI solutions including Azure OpenAI Service, Microsoft Research’s technical insights into the future of play, and Team Xbox’s strengths in revolutionizing accessible and responsible creator tools for all developers.

The initial focus will be on developing the items below together.

An AI design copilot that assists and empowers game designers to explore more creative ideas, turning prompts into detailed scripts, dialogue trees, quests and more.

An AI character runtime engine that can be integrated into the game client, enabling entirely new narratives with dynamically-generated stories, quests, and dialogue for players to experience.

“Together, we aim to deliver an accessible, responsibly designed multi-platform AI toolset to assist and empower creators in dialogue, story, and quest design. As with all creator tools at Xbox, our goal is to deliver state-of-the-art AI for game developers of any size, anywhere in the world, and on every platform where players want to play,” said Haiyan Zhang, General Manager, Gaming AI, Xbox. “We want to help make it easier for developers to realize their visions, try new things, push the boundaries of gaming today, and experiment to improve gameplay, player connection and more.”