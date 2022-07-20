Microsoft has released yet another Office Insider Beta Channel build for Office version 16.64 for Mac users. New Office Version 16.64 (Build 22071702) is the second Office Insider update rolling out to Mac users, though it doesn’t add any new features and changes. However, Microsoft has added a ton of fixes for issues found in Excel. You can learn more about these fixes in the complete official changelog below.

Changelog

In other Office-related news, Microsoft released Office Version 2207 Build 15427.20000 for Windows users, allowing users to disable specific types of automatic data conversions, thus eliminating the need for you to worry about Excel converting your data to a format you didn’t want and weren’t expecting. It also introduced bug fixes and other changes.

Microsoft usually releases a new Office update every month for Office Beta Channel subscribers on Mac, adding new features and changes. However, July has turned out to be an exception, as Mac users have received two new Office Insider builds in the span of two weeks. You can check out the changes introduced in the last macOS Office build here. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build next month. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.