Office Insiders on Windows haven’t had the opportunity to test new features for quite some time. That is changing with today’s Office Version 2207 Build 15427.20000, which adds a new feature for Excel, and along with it comes a good set of fixes for issues found in Excel, Outlook, PowerPoint, Word, Office Suite, Access, OneNote, and Publisher.

Build 15427.20000 for Windows is available for Office Insiders registered in the Beta Channel. It allows users to disable specific types of automatic data conversions, thus eliminating the need for you to worry about Excel converting your data to a format you didn’t want and weren’t expecting. You can now navigate to File > Options > Advanced > Automatic Data Conversion and choose the conversion(s) that you’d like to disable.

You can read the complete official changelog to learn more about the feature and what’s been fixed below.

Changelog

In other Office-related news, Microsoft recently released Office Version 16.0.15427.20004 for Android users, adding a more optimized Excel to Android users. Microsoft has sped up the time required for entering a formula in a cell by reducing memory usage. It includes no other changes, nor does it offer any bug fixes and improvements. The latest Windows Office build in the Current Channel allows you to add SketchUp files to your Office creations. This means it’s now easier to create shareable conceptual designs, such as fully textured architectural models and other graphics used in industrial design and product design and civil and mechanical engineering.

Microsoft releases a new Office update monthly for Beta Channel subscribers on Windows, adding new features and changes. Microsoft is also expected to release a new Office Insider Build for the Beta Channel Insiders next month. We’ll keep you updated if we find anything interesting in the update.

To update the Microsoft Office Insider Preview Build to the latest version, open any Office program and go to File> Account> Update Options> Update Now.